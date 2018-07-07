Vanessa Obioha with agency reports

In preparation of the upcoming James Bond movie, Daniel Craig, who currently plays the James Bond character visited the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in Langley, Virginia. The visit was part of CIA’s attempt to engage with the public and increase understanding of how intelligence work operates in the real world.

“Mr Craig met with our leadership and workforce, who explained that real-life espionage is a lot more ‘cloak’ and a lot less ‘dagger’ than presented in the entertainment world of spy v spy, ” reads a statement on the Agency’s website.

Mr Craig was said to have been impressed by intelligence cycle and dedication of CIA officers.

The agency revealed that the motivation behind the visit was to combat misrepresentations of the Agency as well as assist in balanced and accurate portrayals of the intelligence community.

Production of the film – which is the 25th James Bond film, Craig’s fifth role and perhaps final one – is due to start in December. The film will be directed by Danny Boyle. He is also writing the script alongside Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge. No details of the plot or title have been released yet.

Bond 25 is due to be released on 25 October 2019 in the UK and on 8 November in the US.