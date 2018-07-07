For Iyalode of Lagos, Bintu Fatima Tinubu, it was time, once again, to count her blessings as she turned 75 last Tuesday in a blaze of glory. For family and friends, the attainment of the ripe age of 75 was worth celebrating, particularly in a country, where death is so cheap. Little wonder, the mother of billionaire businessman and Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu, opened her doors to all last Tuesday during the celebration. Though, the celebration was low-key, many of her friends, market women and notable people in Lagos didn’t forget the day, as they sent their prayers and pour encomiums on the septuagenarian whose impact and contributions to the development of Lagos are acknowledged by all and sundry. Apart from being the Iyalode of Lagos, she is an active official of the Cosmopolitan Women’s Club, Lagos, where she once served as its President.

Family, Friends Remember Late Adedotun Layade

On Sunday, July 1, family and friends of the late Prince Adedotun Adegboyega Layade, Chairman, Dotlay Nigeria Limited, converged on his Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State home to celebrate his life and times, 10 years after he passed on. In what may be described as a befitting tribute, the theme of the memorable event was picked from one of the deathless lines of American poet, Maya Angelou: “A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.”

At the event, which featured a thanksgiving service and tributes, there was an outpouring of emotions, as the wife of the deceased, Madam Tinuola, and the children (Adeola, Adedamola, Adetoun and Adedeji) paid glowing tributes to him, to the admiration of all.

The first son, Adedamola a Principal Partner with Hams Consulting, used the occasion to disclose the family plan to set up a foundation that will cater to the needs of women and the children of the less privileged.

Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe’s Real Human Side

If there is one daily struggle Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe, publisher of Christian devotional, Our Daily Manna, contends with, it’s the urge to go back to his first love which is Pharmacy. The bishop last wore his Pharmacy coat about 30 years ago after he grudgingly answered the call to serve in Lord’s vineyard. He has since been battling with the temptation to return to the profession. However, last weekend, the affable presiding bishop of Manna Prayer Mountain was in an exciting mood as he had the opportunity to proudly wear his coat, even if it’s just for a day, as he examined some people who are nursing different ailments, dispensed medicines to them and prayed for their total healing.

Kwakpovwe’s welfare ministry last Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1 held its annual programme tagged ‘Mercy Week’ to provide succour to the hundreds of less privileged through a free medical outreach. The Bishop with support from the medical team of the leading multinational, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company alongside volunteers from University of Lagos and Lagos State University Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy Schools and the Lagos State Ministry of Health, attended to people with different medical conditions at two venues in Lagos (Lekki and Ogudu).

The two-day event which took place simultaneously in about 100 countries and locations where the ministry has its branches, was closed with visits by Kwakpovwe and his team to some select orphanages, old Peoples’ homes and prisons where they donated gifts, food items and money to the inmates.

The Delta State-born preacher has lately been assaulted with various frivolous controversies which he sees as a persecution, not of him, but the body of Christ. Nevertheless, he has remained unruffled and has not allowed those challenges to distract his evangelical mission thus the enthusiastic feeling towards the success of the annual Mercy Week. At the last count, Kwakpovwe is credited with writing over 70 books.

More Honour for Quincy Ayodele

It is yet another glorious honour for the founder of Quincy Herbals. Mrs Quincy Olasumbo Ayodele, when she was befitted with Excellence Award in recognition of her contribution to the development of medicinal plant into medicinal herbs products and foods. The highly revered honour which was bestowed on her at the 13th Biennial Conference of Association of Lady Pharmacists held in Abuja, couple of weeks ago also witnessed decoration of other prominent Nigerians. The DG of NAFDAC, Mrs. Moji Adeyeye, showered encomium on Mrs. Ayodele for remaining consistent in promoting medicinal plant for over two decades and also representing the country at the world stage.

The Return of Precious Chikwendu

Precious Chikwendu, the beautiful wife of former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has returned to her bubbly self, few weeks after giving birth to triplets. Calling Precious a Super Woman won’t be an overstatement.

The babies came precisely on her birthday, May 26 and she came out of the hospital radiant after pushing out three babies. With her gorgeous looks after four kids, and Chief Fani-Kayode, a prolific striker by the side, more babies, perhaps twins this time, may be on the way.