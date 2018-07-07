Twenty-eight years after its last appearance in the semi- final of the world cup, the Three Lions of England booked their place in the last four of Russia 2018 with a 2 – 0 win over Sweden.

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli were the goal heroes as England saw off Sweden to make the World Cup semi-finals.

The Leicester defender powered in a header from a corner after half an hour to make fans across the country back home delirious.

Alli buried another header in the 59th minute to make it 2-0 as England continued to dominate.

Gareth Southgate’s men were also indebted to Everton keeper Jordan Pickford who pulled off a string of superb saves to preserve the Three Lions’ lead.