Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has assured labour unions in the country that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to the implementation of an improved National Minimum Wage for Nigerian workers.

Oshiomhole spoke while receiving a delegation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) led by its President, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama. The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, also accompanied the TUC delegation on a solidarity visit to the APC national chairman at the party’s national secretariat on Friday.

A statement by the Publicity Unit of APC quoted Oshiomhole as saying that “The trade union movement and the working class represent part of the constituency that President Buhari believes in. That is why on occasions like this, I can safely assure the TUC and NLC that if you hear any voice within the APC family talking in a way as to suggest that President Buhari’s government will superintend over abolition of the National Minimum Wage, that will be the individual’s wishful thinking. President Muhammadu Buhari will not dismantle any of the gains that the working class has achieved over the years.

“One of which is the idea of a National Minimum Wage to provide a social club below which no Nigerian workers should be engaged. I think there is no better evidence of this than the fact that even at a time many people were calling for the abolition of the National Minimum Wage, President Buhari decided to set up a panel to review upward the existing National Minimum Wage. As they say, action speaks louder than words,” he said.

The APC national chairman expressed his resolve to use his position to influence government policies in a way that will benefit the Nigerian worker. Oshiomhole also said President Buhari remained committed to worker’s welfare, the fight against corruption and the unity of the country, despite resistance from a section of the political elite.

Speaking earlier, the TUC President, Comrade Kaigama, assured the APC national chairman of TUC’s support and cooperation. Kaigama described Oshiomhole as a bridge-builder.