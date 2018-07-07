Vanessa Obioha with agency reports

Bill Cosby, the embattled comic actor who is currently on house arrest following his conviction on sex and assault charges, is reported to have elided his family from his will.

Online media RadarOnline disclosed that Bill Cosby plans to give away pricey heirlooms and million-dollar paintings after his death that were originally promised to Camille, his wife of more than 50 years, and their children! His publicist Andrew Wyatt, will inherit his book and film rights.

His decision the medium reported is not auguring well with his family. But it is Cosby who feels hurt the most after his wife abandoned their Pennsylvania home to return to the lavish estate at Massachusetts.

According to sources, the film rights include a series focusing on his journey throughout the legal battles and strategy of restoring his legacy. His wife and children will not be mentioned.