James Emejo in Abuja

The Plateau State caucus in the National Assembly thursday described as unfortunate, comments by allegedly made by President Muhammadu Buhari after his recent visit to the state over the killing of more than 200 people by armed herdsmen.

The president reportedly consoled the people of the state, adding that only God can solve the security challenges.

But the caucus, drawn from both House of Representatives and the Senate, said it was unfortunate that such utterances would proceed from the mouth of the president.

Addressing House correspondents, the group queried: “When have prayers become a policy of government to fight insurgency and insecurity?”

Led by Hon. Johnbull Shekarau, the lawmakers wondered how Buhari could have visited the state only to ask the people to pray when he ought to be decisive in finding a lasting solution to the killings.

“We need action not prayers,” they noted.

The caucus also called in the Inspector General of Police (IG) to investigate the allegations made by Hon. Idris Wase, who during last Tuesday’s plenary, claimed he had evidence that weapons were smuggled into the state during the 2015 elections and that he had documentary evidence of politicians who were behind the killings in the country.

Reacting strongly to the killings, the caucus, which also includes Senator Jeremiah Useni, a retired army general; Senator Jonah Jang, Hon. Beni Lar, Hon. Solomon Maren among others, further charged the federal government to recover all the lands and homes currently occupied by the killer herdsmen who invaded over 52 villages in the state killing 215 natives.

In a statement read out by Johnbull which was endorsed by eight other members, the caucus said: “We are heart-broken by the fact that the hospitable and peace-loving people of Plateau State are being hunted and massacred by those who were embraced, hosted and accommodated as fellow citizens in the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness.

“We are still in a state of shock and disbelieve with the magnitude and barbarity of the killings, destruction of homes and property that left hundreds of men, women, young, old, children and toddlers slain.

The lawmakers who commended the designation of the killings as genocide by the House said they believed the intruders have an agenda for land grabbing.

They said: “The narrative of the killings has clearly revealed that it is a well- orchestrated land grabbing agenda that inflicts terror to attack and sack targeted communities.

“Over 52 such villages and communities have been annexed up in four local government areas of B/ Ladi, Riyom, Bass and Bokkos.”