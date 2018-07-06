Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has described the late elder statesman, Malam Adamu Ciroma, as “a rare gem that has versatility and a pillar of national development”.

Babangida made the remark in a condolence message to the deceased family and government and people of Yobe State, adding that the late Ciroma “made positive contributions in various sectors of our national life”.

The statement released Thursday night by the former military president’s media office in Minna, Niger State, said Babangida also said that the late Madakin fika “was very passionate about the unity and development of Nigeria”.

According to him, “Although death is inevitable and one day we shall all return to our creator, Malam Adamu Ciroma was a rare gem that had versatility and a pillar of national development who had made positive contributions in various sectors of our national life.

“I must express my sadness over the death of the elder statesman at this critical moment of our national renaissance and cohesion, when Malam Adamu would have played a prominent role towards proffering solutions to the myriads of our national problems.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I extend our condolence to his entire family, the Fika emirate and to the government and people of Yobe State on this great loss of a pillar of unity.”

Ciroma, who held several positions in the nation’s public service, including the mMinister of Finance, died at the age of 84 years.

He is survived by wives and children.