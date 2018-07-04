Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has advised the public to perish the thought that the controversial approval of the beaded crowns by the Oyo State Government to Ibadan High Chiefs and Baales was irreversible, as the case against the state government was still pending.

Apparently reacting to a statement credited to Governor Abiola Ajimobi while distributing cars to 36 traditional rulers, Oba Adetunji recalled that a judgment delivered by Justice Aiki of the Oyo State High Court had declared the whole chieftaincy reform illegal, null and void.

“Afterwards, the Oyo State Government decided to file an appeal at the Federal. My position is that if a case is in court, it is no longer open for discussion as this statement is automatically subjudice. If it is not reversible, why did the two parties have to go to court?” he said.

Oba Adetunji also faulted the statement that the hue and cry, which greeted the controversial crowning of the traditional rulers was political, pointing out that the issue raised is customary and traditional in nature.

The Olubadan stated that he was not opposed to provision of cars for traditional rulers by the State Government.

He appealed to Ajimobi to prevail upon the controversial kings to release the eleven months salaries of palace staff which they have been withholding along with Olubadan’s salary cheques, even when the allocations for traditional councils have been released.