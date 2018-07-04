Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State chapter, Mr. Ade Adesanmi, has warned security agencies in the state to desist from harassing and intimidating its members, saying the union would stand against such acts if noticed again.

Adesanmi added that security agencies have the right to invite members for questioning, but added that members should not be ridiculed for political gains.

He said this in reaction to the arrests of two teachers at Olaoluwa Muslims Secondary School in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged scam connected with the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Accordin to Adesanmi, “We are saying without mincing words that the politics gladiators in Ekiti should stop intimidating our members. Information at our disposal says that some of our members would be arrested, we are saying government agencies reserve the right to invite members for interaction but indiscriminate arrest and intimidation is what Labour in Ekiti State stands against.”

Adesanmi urged workers in the state to go out for the governorship poll on July 14 and vote according to their conscience.

He disclosed that all the candidates engaged by the workers have what it takes to lead the state as governor, adding that workers should mobilise adequately and ready to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for the candidate of their choice.

He said: “Let me say without mincing words that Ekiti State is blessed with lots of potentials. There is none of the candidates that interacted with us that cannot govern the state, hence labour is saying that workers should go out and mobilise their dependants to vote according to their conscience.

“Let me re-emphasise here that the Nigeria Labour Congress is apolitical, hence we enjoy all workers to come out and fulfill our civic responsibility by voting for the candidate of their choice.”

While noting that not all candidates honoured the union’s invitation for interaction, Adesanmi thanked those who turned up for the event for seeing workers as critical stakeholders in the development of the state.

The labour boss said the interactive session with candidates afforded them the chance to critique their manifesto as it addressed the plight of workers and presented the union’s position paper on the expectations of workers.

He further reiterated that the labour union would give whoever wins the election three months to clear the backlog of salaries, otherwise the workers would mobilise against such government.

“However, it was made clear to the candidates that paradventure the present administration cannot clear all the arrears of salaries, pension and gratuity, labour will give the incoming administration just three months to clears the backlog of salaries and pension and six months to reduce the gratuity owed appreciably, otherwise workers will be led against the government,” he said.