Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Acting on a tip off from the members of the public, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday stormed a popular secondary school in Ado-Ekiti, Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, and arrested some ministry officials found collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from teachers.

The DSS operatives besieged the school around 9.00 a.m. and arrested the culprits.

However, the school Principal, Mr. Sunmonu Olaoye, did not make himself available throughout the time the DSS operatives were in the school.

Reliable sources said security men arrested one Mrs. Olagbemi, Secretary to the Principal, and one Mrs. Ogunrinde, Office Assistant to the Principal.

The police spokesman, Caleb Ikechukwu, said he had not been informed of the arrest. He promised to get back to THISDAY when he was briefed on the matter.

In a related development, a teacher at Aaye Oja Grammar School in Moba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state has been summoned by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) for allegedly refusing to submit her PVC.

The woman (names withheld) was invited to face a panel on why she reportedly refused to submit her PVC as directed by the TSC authorities.

The letter summoning her to face the panel, ordered her to appear at TSC chairman’s office at9.00 a.m. yesterday.

The letter read: “I am directed by the chairman of TSC to invite you for a chat tomorrow,July 3, 2018, at chairman’s office by 9.00 a.m. Kindly treat as urgent please.”

The letter was signed by one Akande J. on behalf of the TSC chairman.