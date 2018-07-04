• New party chairman chides ‘frequent defectors’

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) grapples with the threat of possible defection of its members, one of the aggrieved stakeholders in the party, Senator Shehu Sani, has said from all indications, the crisis in the party has defied the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

This is coming as the new National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has chided those he described as frequent defectors, saying they have shown that they have no regard for principles and values

Sani who is representing the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the Senate, noted that efforts by various committees so far set up to arrest the situation by the party leaders have become futile.

He also said that due to the accumulated nature of the issues involved, the new National Chairman, Oshiomhole, will find it beyond his capacity to resolve.

However, Oshiomhole has chided those he described as frequent defectors, saying they have shown that they have no regard for principles and values.

Speaking during the launching of a book on the former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, titled: ‘The Voice of The Masses’, Sani expressed the fears that the accumulated crisis in the party may be beyond the capacity of Oshiomohle to address.

While congratulating the new APC national chairman, Sani said: “ Adams Oshiomhole has inherited a party in cold war, civil war but I wish him well.

“First of all I believe in Oshiomhole, a true comrade but Chief Oyegun left behind unexploded bombs in the party, which certainly may be beyond the capacity of Oshiomhole to address.”

Speaking on the crisis in the Kaduna State chapter of the APC, Sani said Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has converted the party into his own personal franchise.

He said there were no congresses in the state but that rather, the governor simply removed people who have different opinion other than his own and planted his loyalists.

“He unleashed reign of terror on members of the party. The governor has destroyed the very basis and foundation of the party in that state,” he said.

According to Sani, El-rufai has shown disrespect for the leadership of APC and the presidency by shunning peace efforts initiated by both the presidency and the party.

“As you can see, Tinubu’s attempt to reconcile members of the party was simply naturalised and abandoned. So we are not slaves to continue to be in that party.

According to him, El-rufai does not have respect for the leadership of APC and the presidency.

“It is also very clear to us that even President Buhari is incapable of tackling the menace of the governor of Kaduna State. How can a governor openly call for a violence against Senators and not a statement came from the seat of power cautioning such a governor, or how can a governor of a state moved bulldozer and demolished a house of a fellow party member, the one who has helped him to be where he is, and there not even a statement from the presidency,” he added.

On his part, Oshiomhole who spoke briefly at the event before leaving for Imo State to attend yesterday’s South-east mega rally in Owerri, the state capital, described Balarabe Musa as a highly principled politician.

He said the former Kaduna State governor sacrificed his office in defence of his principle.

Oshiomole threw a jab at some of the APC stakeholders threatening to quit the party, saying: “We now compare this tradition to where we are today, where people decamp in the morning, and before they get registration card in the evening because they have done new calculation, they again decamp back or they just keep on decamping.

“ If they want to contest for an office, if they don’t win, the next thing they decamp to another party. If they don’t win again, they decamp to another party and if they don’t win, they just keep on decamping,” he said.