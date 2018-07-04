By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than 4,000 farmers in Bauchi State will benefit from the state Agricultural Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

The state Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubukar, who disclosed this Wednesday at the distribution of tractors and farm implements held at BSADP headquarters, Bauchi, said the programme was initiated to boost farming in the state in order to enable farmers improve their economic status.

According to him, since the inception of the present administration, it has embarked on the distribution of farming equipment to ensure food security.

He recalled that the state government has engaged the services of some consultants as measures to provide lasting solution to the challenges affecting the development of the agricultural sector in the state.

The governor therefore reminded the beneficiaries of the need to make use of the equipment for the improvement of their farming.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Yakubu Kirfi, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Bala Lukshi, commended the state government for giving special attention to the agricultural sector, which he observed has boosted farming in the state.

Earlier, the Lead Consultant of the state Agricultural Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Mr. Abdulmalik Yawale, said the programme is expected to increase food production and create employment opportunities.