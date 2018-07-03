Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Borno State Governor Kashim Shetima Tuesday in Abuja claimed that insurgency in the North-east was largely over adding that security situation in the state, unlike the experience in the past, calls for celebration.

Shetima made the claim while answering questions from journalists after meeting the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, in the State House.

He said he was in the State House over issues bordering on the forthcoming visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Borno State on July 6 as well as the Army Day celebration.

He said: “The meeting was on the upcoming presidential visit as well as the Army Day celebration. Well, the ongoing insurgency problem is largely over, we might be having some hiccups but when you compare the past with the present, we have every cause to celebrate.

“We have pockets of the insurgents in inlands around the Lake Chad and the Sambisa forest but when you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs three, four years ago and the current situation we are in, I think there is cause for celebration. There is no cause for alarm.”