Amby Uneze in Owerri

As part of the company’s plan to reach every part of the country, Dangote Cement Company has inaugurated its warehouse at Onitsha Road Industrial Layout, Owerri, Imo State. The warehouse was officially inaugurated by the Governor of the state, Chief Rochas Okorocha with the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote present.

In his speech, the governor commended Dangote for his outstanding empowerment initiatives through employment and building of industries, adding that before now there was no presence of the company in the state.

The governor described Dangote as a bridge builder and a very humble man who believes in Nigeria and in humanity without minding religious differences or where one comes from, stressing that he deserves every honour in this country.

According to the governor, “ Dangote is humble about his wealth. He does not show undue strength with his wealth.”

“Dangote Cement has sold more cement in Imo State than it has done in any other part of the country because of the infrastructural revolution going on in the state. Imo State today is a new state. The wealth of Nigeria is in Imo untapped because of the presence of high quality gas in the state. And the gas-plant in the state is yet to function. I appeal to Dangote to partner with the state in this regard,” he said

In his speech, Dangote stated that Imo State is one of the major markets of Dangote Cement and other products of Dangote Group, stating that he was in the state for the opening of a mega warehouse for Dangote Cement.

He commended Okorocha for the good works he is doing both in Imo and in Nigeria in general, and for providing enabling environment for business ventures and socio-economic activities to strive in the State.