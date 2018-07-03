Minister is living with regrets, says state govt

A former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged that some projects being inaugurated by his successor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike. were projects that were completed by his administration.

But in a swift reaction, the Rivers State Government has described Amaechi as a man living in regrets.

Amaechi made the allegation during a grand reception organised in his honour by the people of Ishimbam General Assembly (IGA) in conjunction with the Free Rivers Development Initiative (FRDI) at the Freedom Square, Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said Wike was taking credit for his administration’s achievements because he (Amaechi) did not place priority in inaugurating projects.

“Wike inaugurated a project that I completed. He called the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inaugurate a flyover I already completed … Tell him (Wike) that he should go ahead and keep inaugurating projects; I have no problem with that. When I was Governor, I provided development for Ikwerre people just like I did for other tribes in the state,” he said.

Amaechi also criticised Wike over what he described as his weak stewardship on infrastructure and human capital development in Ikwerre land since he became governor in 2015.

“Let Wike tell us what he has done in Ikwerre land. For me, if I have done nothing, I have brought up one of your sons right from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and RISONPALM Limited. But aside the human capital development, you also know that in Elele you have roads everywhere. I have given Elele Primary Schools, health centers and roads. My mother is from Egbeda, I’m sure Egbeda people will agree that I did the road from Egbeda to Omerelu.

“As Governor, I did a road from Omerelu to Apani, I did another road from Ubima to Omerelu. I hear you’ve had no electricity for nine months. I will talk to the minister of power to fix it. You people should get the evaluation and bring it to my office for verification and necessary action.

“Please you people should ask Governor Wike what he has done for you. Wike’s four years is gradually coming to an end. He has only from now till May, 2019. We will compare him to my first four years,” Amaechi said.

The former Governor also said he started attracting projects to his Ikwerre people when he was Speaker of the State House of Assembly. He recalled that he was at the verge of transforming Elele into a city before he left office as governor in 2015.

“In Elele, you have network of roads all over which were awarded during my administration and I nearly transformed Elele into another city to such an end that anybody can live and go to work from Elele. Please beg your Governor to give you water. But for me, I have given Elele Health Centers, Roads, and also connected Elele to Omagwa.”

Amaechi also promised to revive the rice mill in Elele Alimini if the Ishimbam local farmers in the area could come together to form a cooperative to start the rice farm owned by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Meanwhile, a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Emma Okah, has described Amaechi as a man living in regrets.

The state government added that it can understand his fruitless struggle to rewrite history.

“Unfortunately he cannot be governor again and more sadly, he is not performing as a minister. He is unable to match the bright record of Governor Wike when he was a Minister of State for Education.

“Wike came fully prepared to lead, develop and grow the state. He is busy executing new projects and completing all abandoned projects which the thoughtless leadership of Amaechi inflicted on Rivers people. For him, it is enough to award the project and receive praises, make no payment, abandon the job and look for another victim,” Okah said.

“This is the mess that Wike is clearing and sensible people will expect gratitude from Amaechi but they are wrong. Can Amaechi name the projects which he completed that Governor Wike is inaugurating? If he completed the projects, why did he not inaugurate them? The truth is that there was nothing to inaugurate as at the time Amaechi left office. We are glad that sound leadership imperatives have taken priority over wickedness in governance. We are happy to say that if Governor Wike came earlier, the mall in Aba Road which Omehia commenced would not have been left to rot as Amaechi did,” Okah explained.

“Governor Wike draws the line between governance and politics. We pray God to help Amaechi to learn again from Wike’s lessons in maturity, leadership and development. Three years only, there is no hiding place for the gold fish. The country has acknowledged Wike as the champion of this era. The international community is also not left out. All these people cannot be wrong,” Okah added.