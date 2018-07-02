John Shiklam in Kaduna

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Monday in Kaduna, Ahmed said the APC had failed and should not be allowed to govern Nigeria in 2019.

He said his decision to leave the party was taken after due consultations with his faction of the party in Kaduna, popularly known as “APC Akida”.

“This statement is to inform the public of my resignation from the All Progressive’s Congress (APC). I have sent a formal letter to this effect to the chairman of my ward.

“This has been a very difficult decision, to leave a party I helped form and made my humble contributions to put in power,” he said.

Ahmed said: “after three years, however, I need to say that the APC has grossly under-performed and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continued membership.

“I do not believe, in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019.

“I am not leaving to join another party. This is my decision, and mine alone. It has nothing to do with the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Sarki.

“It is a decision taken after due consultations with the Akida Group, a group that has predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.

“I will remain active in politics, as this is the main avenue for salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and bitter divisions.”

Ahmed who was at various time Kaduna State chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the APC expressed gratitude for the opportunities to serve.

Last week, another prominent member of the party in the state, Isa Ashiru, who lost the governorship primaries in 2014 to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, left for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Kaduna state chapter of the APC has been embroiled in crisis leading to the emergence of three factions.