By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The new national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) may witness early conflict as members of the recently -elected National Working Committee (NWC) prepare to look into crisis arising from the party’s nationwide congresses held before its national convention.

This is coming as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop thinking that his party can win elections in Taraba and Delta States in 2019

As the APC’s NWC formally assumes duty during the week, one of the immediate tasks before it is to try and resolve outstanding disputes in the party, especially in the various states where the party has broken into factions as a result of crisis from the disputed congresses.

During the last national convention, the organisers prevented non-statutory delegates elected at the congresses in some states from voting.

Some of the affected states included, Imo, Anambra, Abia and Akwa Ibom. Adamawa and Jigawa.

Some of the aggrieved stakeholders of the party had accused the former NWC-led by Chief John Odigie Oyegun of masterminding the defeat of their candidates during the congress.

They have equally boasted that with the emergence of Adams Oshiomhole, the congresses would be cancelled or ruled in their favour.

However, THISDAY gathered that the matter is set to tear the new NWC apart as some of the members, especially those that served in the past regime but were reelected, have vowed to resist annulment of the congresses, already certified.

One of the NWC members who spoke to THISDAY at the weekend but did not want his name mentioned, said they were prepared to oppose the national chairman if he decides to cancel or revisit such concluded congresses.

“Some of us will not allow any blanket cancellation of congresses that have been certified or the sack of state executives that have been sworn in under the past NWC. Any move to settle scores with such arrangement will meet opposition from us,” he said.

Most of the NWC members that won their re-elections at the convention sat with the former national chairman to approve the congresses before the newly elected state party chairmen were sworn in.

Crisis had engulfed many state chapters of the APC during congresses conducted last month.

In some of states like Imo, Enugu, Taraba, Akwa Ibom and Lagos, there were parallel congresses resulting in factional state party executives.

Although the party tried through the convention committee to manage the situation and prevent it from adversely affecting the convention,, it only postponed the evil day.

Most of aggrieved stakeholders are waiting for the new leadership to settle down before they restart their agitation.

Last week, two factions laying claim to the leadership of party in Taraba State stormed the party’s headquarters ostensibly to congratulate Oshiomhole and his team.

The situation is not different in Imo, where the a faction loyal to the state governor is pitted against the newly-elected state executive supported by his deputy, Eze Madumere and former APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso.

THISDAY learnt that Oshiomhole was aware of the possible landmine ahead and has chosen to thread carefully.

The new national chairman was quoted last Friday by his Media Assistant, Simon Egbegbulem, as saying that he would work with the NWC in resolving disputes.

“I want to plead with all party leaders that we must do everything possible to forge unity of the party in every state. I am aware that we have challenges in a couple of states, in accepting to be the chairman of the APC, there is a lot to be done, and I am ready to work with other members of the NWC, and leaders of the party to reconcile all our members and project a united front as we approach 2019.”