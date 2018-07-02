Sylvester Emmanuel on saturday emerged as the new champion of the Central bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis championship by dethroning the defending champion, Abdulmumuni Babalola with a score of 3-6,7-6 on 3, 6-4 in the final match.

The 40th edition of the event, which was held at the package ‘B’ of the Abuja National stadium also saw the women defending champion, Sarah Adegoke came from one game down to beat Christy Agugbom 4-6, 7-6, 6-0 and retained her tittle.

Both champions smiled home with N700,000 each and the giant singles’ trophy that goes with the cash prize.

What Agugbom lost in the singles final was gained in the doubles as she combined effectively wth her semi-final victim, Blessing Samuel to win the women’s doubles title by beating the duo of Rose Abu and Bukola Olowu 6-3, 6-1.

The men’s doubles title went to the duo of Babalola and Shehu Lawal that defeated Philip Abayomi and Michael Osewa whom they outscored 6-2, 6-1.

In his key note address during the clossing ceremony of the grand finale, on saturday , the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by the CBN Deputy Governor Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, said the bank has since 1979, been supporting tennis in the country and has produced champions that have represented the nation in various international competitions and won laurels.

Besides, he said the skill displayed by the players on court underscores the reason why the Apex bank has renained committed to the initiative that has always been staged in Lagos until this year that it was organised in Abuja to give the FCT tennis stakeholders a sense of belonging too.

He said the Bank will continue to collaborate with the Nigeria Tennis Federation in the overall intrerest of the game in order to ensure steady development of tennis in the country and assured that the CBN Tennis Championship has come to stay..

Speaking further, the Governor informed that the CBN is proud to be associated with both the players and other stake holders for keeping fate with the annual championship that remains as the biggest tennis tournament in the country and pleaded with Nigerian youths yo take advantage of this and develop their skill.

The event was also used to honour past champions like the winner of the inaugural edition Mr. Kehinde Ajayi.