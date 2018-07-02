Brazil’s star player, Neymar, was the hero of the day after his opening goal and another by Firmino dip into injury time to give former champions a quarter final berth ahead of Mexico at the Samara Stadium.

It was the South American Representative’s sixth consecutive quarter final qualification since the painful elimination by Argentina in the second round match at Italia 90.

But on Monday afternoon inside Samara stadium, the only CONCACAF representative left in the tournament, gave enough resistance most especially in the first half with some significant attempts to score against favourite, Brazil.

However, PSG forward, Neymar changed the focus of the match with a perfect slide in from Williams cross from the left in the 51st minute.

Mexico also made some attempts to equalise but Thiago Silva and Miranda gave goalie Becker enough support.

Late minute substitute, Robert Firmino, puts the tie beyond Mexico in the 88th minute when he took advantage of loose ball and put the ball beyond the reach of goalie Ochoa of Mexico.