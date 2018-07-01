Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be combating malaria in Borno State with over 350,000 mosquito nets.

According to the Fund, the insecticide treated nets are aimed at reducing infant mortality in the troubled state.

UNICEF, in a press statement by its Communication Specialist in charge of Borno Field Office, Kusali Kubwalo said the collaboration is with the Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the Borno State Ministry of Health (SMOH).

Kubwalo said the exercise, which aimed at distributing 358,134 long lasting insecticide treated nets in the troubled state, is to ensure the survival of children under the age of five.

She revealed that: “So far, UNICEF has already distributed long lasting insecticide treated nets (LLIN) to 45,868 children under 5 and pregnant lactating women in Shani local government area of Borno state.”

She said: “The distribution aims to ensure that pregnant women, children under 5 years and other members of their families are protected from malaria, which is endemic in Nigeria and considered to be one of the major causes of morbidity and mortality in children and pregnant women.

Kubwalo, in the statement quoted UNICEF Chief of Borno Field office, Geoffrey Ijumba, as saying: “Preventing malaria is critical to improving nutrition, maternal and child health. Pregnant women and their babies are especially at risk, since malaria infection during pregnancy can lead to stillbirth, low birth weight and other complications.”

Ijumba revealed that the nets were procured with support from the Department for International Development (DfID), noting that under five children and pregnant and lactating women in Bayo, Biu, Kwaya Kosar and Hawul local government areas in Borno will also access the long-lasting insecticide treated nets.

He said all the recipients of the nets would be given appropriate education on proper usage and its advantages.