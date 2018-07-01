A front line integrated energy company, Petrolex, will feature as a sponsor in this year’s Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition taking place from July 2 to July 5, 2018 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, with the theme: “Driving Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry Towards Sustained Economic Development and Growth.”

According to a statement by the firm’s Media Relations Executive Wale Ewedemi, over 700 industry professionals will gather, including many key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

Expected dignitaries include the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Sanusi Barkindo; Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikantu Baru, the statement said.

Ewedemi said as part of the NOG, the gala dinner on July 5 , the last day of the event, featuring the annual NOG awards ceremony will be co-hosted by Petrolex, adding that the Chairman and CEO of Petrolex, Segun Adebutu, is scheduled to speak on July 4 , at the fifth session of the day, themed: “Harnessing the Opportunities in Nigeria’s Downstream Sector.” Petrolex will also be partaking in the exhibitions running alongside the conference.

The CEO of Petrolex, Adebutu, was quoted as saying that the company is glad to be sponsoring the NOG for the first time. According to Adebutu, “As an integrated energy company, Petrolex remains committed to redefining Africa’s energy landscape and providing innovative energy solutions. We are glad to showcase this at the 17th Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition. We also look forward to interacting with other critical stakeholders and having a robust discourse at the conference. As an emerging leader in the oil and gas sector, the NOG presents the appropriate platform for us to exchange ideas and synthesise new innovations.”