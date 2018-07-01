•WHY HE MAY NEVER BE GOVERNOR OF OSUN

Senator Iyiola Omisore is a man in distress. His hopes are fading off into unknown vistas and his dreams of greatness are silently mutating into a horrid nightmare. The controversial senator’s impotence has finally caught up with him as the proverbial sword of Damocles hinders the strides of a medieval tyrant.

Findings revealed that Omisore is really going through a lot in his ambition to become the executive governor of Osun State. This is a sad reality of the politician’s current state given the fact that he has been nursing the ambition to emerge as the state’s governor since his stints as deputy governor and senator of the state.

However, like the biblical Moses, it looks like Omisore will have to be content with only a glimpse of the Promised Land. You couldn’t have forgotten so soon, like a greyhound, Omisore dumped his party, PDP, to join SDP in other to achieve his guber ambition.

But the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Osun State, Chief Ademola Isola, has said the leadership of the party in the state is not aware of the intention of Senator Iyiola Omisore to contest the governorship election. Omisore had penultimate Saturday picked the expression of interest form in Abuja to contest the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

But the state chairman of the SDP on Monday at a press conference in Osogbo said the intention of the former deputy governor of the state was unknown to the party in the state. The SDP chairman said, “There are only three governorship aspirants in our party. They are: Mr. Abdulwakeel Adeola, Mr. Kolawole Oladeji and Mr. Munirudeen Atanda. The three aspirants are known as governorship aspirants.” By virtue of this, his governorship hopes appears to have been shattered into smithereens, postponing any good news from that end by yet another four years in the least.