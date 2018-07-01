As a Deputy Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Prince Ibrahim Mera was very powerful and influential.

He was undoubtedly the richest in the Customs while many wondered about the source of his stupendous wealth, those close to him maintain that his wealth could be traced to the vast estate bequeathed to him by his father.

Mera, who is also described as a car freak, has properties in some states in Nigeria, including Argungu in Birnin-Kebbi, Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja as well as in London.

According to our findings, Mera was perceived to be haughty in some quarters, and has been locked in a fierce battle with his former immediate boss, Alhaji Abdullahi Inde, the then Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, over some undisclosed issues.

In fact, he was rumoured to be the likely successor to the former Comptroller-General, Inde, when his tenure was winding down.

However, before his very eyes, his balloon of hope in the Customs was burst, as President Muhammadu Buhari refused to look in his direction, following the appointment of Col. Hameed Ali (retd.).

In the wake of that development, Mera, among other top officials, turned in their letters of voluntary retirement from the service.

However, those in the know confirmed that they were actually frustrated out of the organisation.

Well, that is not the story, as the Argugun, Kebbi-born prince, who is known to be an extrovert, has completely gone underground and has not been seen at any social event since he left the service.

While some alleged that he decided to keep a low key as to keep away from the prying eyes of the anti-graft agency for his alleged atrocities in the Customs some insinuate that he is still frustrated over the way he was treated.

Unknown to many, this is not the first time his dream had been shattered. It was revealed that when his father, Alhaji Mohammed Mera, the then Emir of Argungun, died, he had hoped to succeed him as Emir of Argungu, in line with his royal title of Ciroman of Argungu (Crown Prince). He, however, lost out in the battle of succession to his elder brother, Samaila Mera, who was allegedly imposed on the Emirate by the then Military governor of the old Sokoto State under whom he had served as Commissioner for Water Resources.

Mera, who is said to have been the choice of their late father, felt betrayed by the imposition of his elder brother, but he resigned to fate.

Just as many were wondering about his whereabouts. It was gathered that Mera had woken up from his ‘hibernation’ and he is throwing his hat into the ring for the number one job of the state in 2019. A source revealed that he is currently consulting elders and political leaders in the state for his ambition.

‘’ Although Mera is a billionaire with lots of influence in the state he has no clout to wrestle power from the incumbent, Abubakar Bagudu, who will be seeking for his second term in office in 2019. Bagudu is being loved by the masses especially farmers who he has empowered tremendously. Before now Mera has no meaningful contribution to the development of the state. So, it would be easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for the Chairman of Mera Agric and Foods to become governor of the state’’ a source said.