Industry is a tasking field, in which the degree of brilliance in the performance is left to the merchant’s honour. In full acknowledgment of this fact, Prince Dapo Abiodun is now a doctor of finance. However, his ascent to the steep slope of entrepreneurial success and acclaim was pockmarked with challenges. It was replete with rigours and disappointments. But he towered above all odds to become a successful magnate with vested interest in oil and gas.

Today, he is celebrated at home and abroad as one of the crème of Nigeria’s league of extraordinary entrepreneurs. For the umpteenth time, Abiodun, the chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission, and Heyden Group, has commanded the applause of significant institute. Like an indefatigable knight and conqueror of life’s greatest odds, the foremost entrepreneur has recorded yet another remarkable feat on the conferment of the Doctorate of Finance, (Honoris Causa), penultimate Saturday, at the 23rd Convocation Ceremonies of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Like a lightning shaft from Eden, Dr. Abiodun dazzled a large audience and commanded applause at the ceremony with his gift of gumption and unparalleled intellect in an electrifying speech. Dapo personifies a classic success story of the man who grew to be a titan under the heavyweight of daunting odds, along the torturous path to acclaim. Asides are his manifest depth, his candid cadences, touch with just the faintest whiff of reticence, amplifying his graceful modesty and ability to navigate the tricky slopes of toil, acclaim and humane ethics – whether in the cut-throat world of commerce or social politics.