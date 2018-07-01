Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has declared his intention to contest for the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the country is facing myriad of challenges due to the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to run an inclusive government.

Speaking during an interview with journalists shortly after addressing party supporters in Sokoto at the weekend, Bafarawa noted with dismay that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has failed to carry Nigerians along in its policies and programmes.

He attributed the problem to Buhari’s inexperience in grassroots politics and governance, saying he was running a one-man show.

“Buhari was my student and I brought him into politics. I was the first person to give him ticket when I was the national chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

“You cannot bring somebody who is not a professional politician and has not been trained to lead a democratic government to govern. At least in every business in life, there must be a profession.

“The problem in Nigeria is that when the president emerges, he now becomes the chairman of the party and everything. You cannot just sit somewhere and corner yourself that you are the president, you are just wasting your time. You have to involve everybody.

“People are clamouring for restructuring because of the way this government is running its policies and affairs. In the past, nobody was asking for restructuring but because of the way the APC-led

government is running the affairs of the country, that is why people are clamouring for that,”he said.

He said his decision to seek for the PDP presidential ticket followed wide consultations with stakeholders across the country, coupled with the clarion call his by supporters in Sokoto State.

He expressed optimism that PDP would wrest power from the APC in 2019, saying the APC has failed to deliver on its electoral promises to Nigerians.

According to him, as someone who had served as governor, party chairman at local government and state levels, coupled with his background from the private sector, he is convinced that he has the

capacity to lead the country if given the mandate.

“My politics is all about the people. People of Sokoto and stakeholders across the country have been calling on me to contest. And I cannot say no because my desire is to help the poor, vulnerable, build schools, hospitals, roads, enhance agriculture as well as empower the less privileged.

“I have been a grassroots politician starting from local government council party chairman 40 years ago to where I am today. I was the state chairman of the defunct NRC for the old Sokoto comprising

Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States and under my leadership, I was able to produce a governor. I was also a member of the constitutional conference.

“I started from the grassroots and I know I can meet the aspirations of the people. My call on Nigerians is to give me support. I believe I can do it and with their massive support , I know I can deliver,” Bafarawa said.