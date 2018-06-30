By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has attributed the poor state of roads in many parts of the South-east and South-south geo-political zones to the16 years of poor governance by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to reporters during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, the minister scolded PDP for having nothing to show in the two geo-political zones in the area of infrastructural development.

Mohammed also berated the opposition party for blaming the current administration for allegedly neglecting the two regions without any verifiable proof.

“I’m particularly glad that we came on this trip for two reasons. I think it has given the lie to those naysayers, who have painted the administration as having done nothing for the South-east and the South-south.

“When we were coming on this (third) stretch of the road, I was informed that until this administration came, an entire lane was completely impassable after it was turned to a refuse dump. Now the question is: In 16 years, what did the PDP do on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road?

”Everything that we saw (along the Enugu-Port Harcourt road) today is what this administration has achieved, yet some politicians are so fraudulent. They sit in Abuja and accuse the administration of doing nothing for the South-east and the South-south,” he said.

The minister said the intervention of the present administration in the provision of infrastructure in the South-east, in particular, had exposed the PDP for deceiving the people of the region during its 16 years of reign without commensurate results.

He said the project tour had revealed that the administration had done so much for the zone, adding the PDP was only misinforming the public.

“I am glad that from the feedback we are getting, the people in the South-east knew what was going on for 16 years and they are also here in the last three years and they have seen the difference,” he said.

He further assured that the federal government would remain steadfast in completing inherited projects across the country.

“The most important thing is that this government has been faithful, sincere, passionate and committed towards infrastructural development,” he said.

What we are doing has never been done in almost 16 to 20 years, at least along this axis,” he said.

The Minister, who is currently on a nationwide media tour of federal government infrastructural projects, had earlier inspected ongoing work at the Second Niger Bridge, where he expressed satisfaction with the pace of work.