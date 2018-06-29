The Edo State Government has assured the people of Ugboha in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the completion of reticulation work for the Esan North Water Project.

The Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, gave the assurance in Benin City, during a meeting between the state government and leaders of Ugboha community.

Hon. Idiaye noted that the Governor Godwin Obaseki led-administration was determined to provide clean and safe water for people in the state, noting that steps are being taken to address the grievance of the people of Ugboha with regard to the reticulation of the water project in Ugboha, as deadline for completion has been set for December 2018.

This, according to him, would enable the state government provide clean water to people living in Ugboha and its environs, noting, “After official transfer of its facilities to the Edo State government, the Esan Northern Water project is no longer a Federal Government project. The state government will handle all grievances of Ugboha people.”

While responding to demand for change of name of the project by the community, the commissioner noted that the issue will be presented to the governor. He added that issues bothering on compensation will be discussed with the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, which will liaise with the Federal Government on the payment of compensation to farmers, whose crops were damaged in the course of the project.

“The design of the road to the dam has been done and hopefully, the contract will be awarded soon for the construction work to begin,” he added.

A member of the delegation and former Chairman, Esan South East, Hon. Andrew Ojiebhekele, expressed appreciation to the governor, who initiated the meeting, noting, “From the discussion we had today, we are hopeful that the needful will be done. We believe in the promise made and anticipate the outcome.”

Ojiebhekele pledged that the people of Ugboha would contribute to the success of the Obaseki led-administration in the state.

He appealed that the project be renamed to reflect the project site, noting that Ugboha is in Esan South East, while the project bears, Esan Northern Water project.

The Chairman of Esan South East, Hon. Victor Emuakhagbon, expressed satisfaction over the deliberation at the meeting, assuring that the people of Ugboha would continue to support the vision of Governor Obaseki to transform the state.