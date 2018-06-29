Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has remitted a total of N227million as

employers and employees’ contributions within the first one year of

the Contributory Pension Scheme which started in January 2017.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at a stakeholders’ forum, the Executive

Secretary of the State Pension Commission, Mr James Akinola, said the

amount which was remitted between January and December, 2017 was for

Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Judiciary, College of Health

Sciences and Local Governments.

According to the Executive Secretary, 6643 workers were eligible to

participate in the scheme but 4,687 were registered for the scheme.

In his speech, the State Head of Service, Dr Olugbenga Faseluka

commended Governor Ayodele Fayose for regularly remitting both

employer and employees’ contributions to the scheme; saying that the

state government can now project the year that the Defined Benefit

Scheme would come to an end.

Faseluka who hailed the role played by labour leaders in sensitizing

workers on the need to key into the scheme said the monthly payment

alert being received by the employees had resolved workers’ apathy

towards the scheme.

“I wish to use this medium to express my gratitude to Governor Ayodele

Fayose for his utmost support and initiative in seeing to the

successful implementation of CPS in Ekiti State. There is no doubt

that his support for the scheme has resulted in the successful

implementation of the scheme in the State. Ekiti has become one of the

leading states in the implementation of the CPS in Nigeria”, Faseluka

said.

Also speaking, the Head of the Southwest zone of the National Pension

Commission, Mr Murtala Modibbo, hailed the state government for

organising the stakeholders’ forum; saying that it has provided

feedback and aided professional handling of the scheme in Ekiti State.

While explaining that some African countries, especially Ghana, Malawi

and Tanzania are understudying Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme,

Modibbo said the scheme provides transparent and effective pension

administration in the public service.

Modibbo who acknowledged that Ekiti has consistently remitted its

contributions to the scheme said the compliance is a key sign of

successful implementation of CPS in the State.