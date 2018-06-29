Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has assured that all 2019 eligible prospective retirees across the country would be captured ahead of disbursement of their pensions and gratuity.

The Commission’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Peter Aghaowa, gave the assurance in Benin City, capital of Edo State, while speaking with journalists at the commencement of verification and enrolment of federal government employees for retirement for 2019.

He said the exercise “is for the prospective retirees to avail themselves at the venue to be captured in the ongoing verification exercise to avoid omission in any form. “

Aghaowa said the exercise was scheduled to hold between June 25 and July 4, simultaneously across the 15 centres nationwide.

He said the commission had earlier requested the affected prospective retirees from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to come with all originals and photocopies of their documents for the verification and confirmation of enrollment into the system.

The PenCom head, corporate communications added: “For a smooth and seamless exercise, we have also requested all Pension Desk Officer of each MDA to make themselves available at the various designated centers to authenticate the documents and endorsed the retirement bond form of each potential retirees.”

Meanwhile, some of would-be Senior Citizens, have expressed confidence in PenCom’s management ability, in spite of recent controversy over alleged embezzled pension fund.

An employee with National Museum, Mr Sunny Eboh, said “nonetheless the recent hiccup, I know our savings are safer with the commission.”

Eboh, said that in no distance time, the commission would overcome its current challenges.

Also speaking, Mr Ibrahim Abodu, also of the national museum said in spite of the alleged pension fraud, PenCom has continued to build confidence in retirees, adding that the commission had he capacity to manage the retirees’ funds.