The Governing Council of Igbinedion University Okada, Benin-City in Edo State, has announced the appointment of Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, as its new Vice-Chancellor.

Ezemonye, a Professor of Ecotoxicology and Environmental Forensics in the Department of Animal and Environmental Biology, was also a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with over 30 years’ experience in research and teaching.

He is a visiting professor to Lancaster University, UK, a pioneer federal director of the National Centre for Energy and Environment of the Energy Commission of Nigeria; National President of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), a distinguished Fellow of the Nigerian Environmental Society (FNES), Solar Energy Society of Nigeria (FSESN), and Advisor, West African Society of Toxicology (WASOT), among others.

Ezemonye has established university research linkages in Africa, Asia, Canada, United Kingdom and USA and currently one of the Nigerian representatives on World Energy Council (WEC), UK study team on Energy Resources and Policy Assessment.

He is married to Professor Mary Nkiru Ezemonye and blessed with four children.