Chinedu Eze

Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co) has resumed flight to Lagos from Doula, after a long layoff.

During the inaugural flight, which took place recently in Lagos, the Consul General of Cameroon in Lagos, Dr Ekorong Dong, said it was dream come true for the airline and for Cameroon, as it opened its lucrative Lagos route.

Dong said Camair-Co flight to Lagos would strengthen the relationship between the two sister nations and boost commerce, business and cultural partnerships.

“I am happy that we have witnessed together a new landmark in the field of Nigeria and Cameroon cooperation. I strongly believe that the re-opening of Camair-Co in Nigeria will boost the trade, the commercial, the socio-cultural relationship between Cameroon and our second country, Nigeria. We strongly believe so.

“Allow me to tell you the truth. When the Managing Director of Camair-Co asked me to announce during our national day, on May 20, 2018; that the resuming of Camair-Co was scheduled for June 23, 2018, I was doubtful, but we have realised that goal. Today we are witnessing it together,” the Consul General said.

The pilot in command of the flight, Captain Constant Bihina Kono, said coming back to Nigeria was nostalgic, noting that the objective of the airline was to ensure that its customers are satisfied and promised that Camair-Co would operate safe, on-time flights to Nigeria.

He also said that Nigeria has advanced airspace compared to some other African countries, saying he was excited to have flown to Nigeria.

“Coming back to Nigeria is nostalgic and we hope to come to stay this time. We have not been flying into radar for a long time. Nigeria is so advanced when it comes to aviation that flying in the Nigeria airspace is like you are flying in Europe.

“So, we are happy to be back to Nigeria and besides the weather, our flight was safe and flying to Nigeria to the happiness of our passengers is the best source of satisfaction for me,” the pilot said,

According to APG Nigeria General Manager, Camair-Co GSA, Chike Ohiagu said: “The airline is here to stay. We are determined to make sure the airline seats are full and profitable.”

Camair-Co is scheduled to operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a Boeing B737 between Douala and Lagos.