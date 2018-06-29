By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the nomination of Mr. Audu Sule Katagum as the Deputy Governor.

The confirmation was made Friday during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Kawuwa Shehu Damina.

Katagum, who is the Chief of Staff, Government House, was nominated by Governor Mohammed Abubakar in June after wide consultation with stakeholders of the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

This followed the surprise resignation of Mr Nuhu Gidado in May as the Deputy Governor.

During the screening, expectedly, the deputy governor nominee spent less than five minutes on the dock.

After Katagum came to the podium and was introduced, Speaker Kawuwa declared the floor open for members to ask the nominee questions.

But the member representing Bura constituency, Abdullahi Sa’ad Abdulkadir, moved a motion that the nominee be cleared without much ado because he is a well known figure in the state both within and outside government.

The motion was seconded by Ibrahim Bello Katagum representing Katagum constituency after which the House confirmed the nominee as Deputy Governor.