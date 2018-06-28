Chiemelie Ezeobi

Pandemonium erupted Thursday on Otedola Bridge in Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos, when a tanker fully laden with petrol exploded and fire engulfed virtually all the vehicles around it.

Although official figure of casualties was yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that over 40 cars had been razed and its occupants trapped in the inferno.

It was gathered that the casualty figure might be on the high side because of the huge vehicular traffic on the bridge before the explosion.

Already, emergency agencies like the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other secondary responders have been deployed to the scene.