Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Presidency Thursday in Abuja accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of shedding crocodile tears over last weekend’s killing of over 100 persons in Plateau State.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, criticised the party’s decision to declare seven days of national mourning and lower its flag in all its secretariats across the country, saying PDP’s reaction to the massacre amounted to dancing on the graves of the dead.

Adesina, who went down memory lane to exhume various violent incidents across the country during the administrations of PDP from 1999 to 2007 and the number of casualties they claimed, said it was nauseating that the party which never declared any national mourning during any of those incidents is now lowering its flag after the Plateau killings, which he described as sad and unfortunate.

The president’s spokesman said the PDP’s flag was not just lowered but had been lowered since 2015 when it was kicked out of power adding that Nigeria would not be hoodwinked by what he described as PDP’s cheap antics.