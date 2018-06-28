Emma Okonji

Kwesé iflix, a joint venture between Econet Media and iflix, the entertainment service for emerging markets, have announced the launch of its premier digital entertainment platform in Nigeria, in partnership with Airtel.

The all-new Kwesé iflix is a world-class platform with the best international, regional and local content programs curated especially for African audiences, to stream or download. The service offers users the ultimate entertainment experience, with Kwesé’s extraordinary content offering including live coverage of the world’s most elite sporting competitions and the upcoming 2018FIFA World Cup Russia

Kwesé iflix’s vast library includes international first-run exclusive shows, award-winning TV series and blockbuster movies such as: Hot Ones, Saints & Sinners, Riviera, Grand Prince, Broken, Britannia, Tin Star, Being Mary Jane, Younger, Action Man, Freakish, Family Time and Luther, as well as popular local and regional content such as Jenifa’s Diary, V Republic and Dear Mother. Faith-based titles include Enjoying Everyday Life with Joyce Meyer and Hal TV programs.The content offering also features children’s programming, lifestyle shows, and Nigerian quality content which can be watched for free, including short-form drama series, first episodes of TV shows, and live broadcast of local free-to-air TV stations, such as NTA & Kwesé Free Sports, as well as CNN, Revolt, Viceland, Cartoon Network and much more.

One of the most distinct propositions of Kwese iflix is the Live channels, which means that wherever and whenever you can watch live broadcast of your local and international news, music videos, and sports. Even the little ones can stream their cartoons 24/7 with no decoder box or set up costs.

Announcing the launch of the service, Kwesé iflix CEO, Mayur Patel said: “A marriage between Africa’s leading media providers, the Kwesé iflix app offers customersthe best in entertainment, anytime and anywhere. Created for the mobile generation, consumers now have unlimited access to all their favourite sports and shows in a way which suits their lifestyle – on-the-go and on their terms. We are excited to be working with Airtel to deliver our content into the hands of even more Nigerians.”

Leveraging Airtel’s 4G network, subscribers will be able to stream Kwesé iflix’s world-class programming on their connected devices through innovative data bundles, which will be available to Airtel customers.

To celebrate the launch, Airtel is offering an amazing streaming data offer that gives customers unlimited 24-hour streaming to all Kwesé iflix premium VIP content for as low as N300 per day.