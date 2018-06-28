itel, a mobile phone brand has launched three smartphones which run on the Android Oreo operating system into the Nigerian market.

The itel smartphones include P32, A32F and A15, designed to boost customer experience in unique ways. itel became one of the first global mobile phone brands to partner Google on the Android Oreo project, which aims to benefit the brand’s millions of consumers in global emerging markets and empower them to enjoy mobile life at affordable price points.

itel P32, A32F and A15 which feature the new Android Oreo operating system, also known as the ‘Go edition’, present a number of benefits to consumers, which include: smooth and fast experience tailored to devices with 1GB of RAM, new and reimagined Google apps for entry-level smartphones including Google Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android, and Enhanced data efficiency.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, the Group Vice President of TRANSSION, the parent body of itel Mobile, Arif Chowdhury said: “We are delighted to launch the first batch of itel smartphones powered by the Android Oreo operating system. We believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionised human social life should belong to everyone. Through this partnership with Google, we will make it easier for consumers in emerging markets, especially in Africa regions, the opportunity to afford an efficient and user-friendly smartphone.”

According to Kamdar, Android Oreo is specifically optimised to bring the magic of Google and Android to smartphones with limited memory and processing power. We are excited to see itel take the next step towards bringing computing to more people by launching Android Oreo phones.

The itel P32 comes with the 5.5-inches IPS 18:9 full screen display with a 5MP/5MP rear dual camera and dual flash lights. The device is packed with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, powered by MT6580M Quad-core 1.3GHz processor. It houses a 4000mAh big battery with one charge for 3 days, as well as a fingerprint sensor for easy access to the phone.

The itel A32F comes with 5.0-inches big display and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel and 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM and 2050mAh battery.

The itel A15 also comes with a 5.0-inch display screen and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel, and a 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM and 2050mAh battery.