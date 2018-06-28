Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 60 suspected illicit drug traffickers within three months.

The state Commander of the agency, Alhaji Idris Bello, disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja at the activities marking the 2018 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Bello said the arrested suspected traffickers included 56 males and four females.

“The command also seized within the period, 976.2. Kilogrammes of various illicit drugs with suspected cannabis sativa accounting for about 974.5 kilogrammes,” Bello added.

According to him; four people have been convicted by the command while 28 are undergoing counseling.

The agency boss noted that June 26 every year is observed globally to enlighten the public on the dangers of consuming hard drug, maintaining that over 60 per cent of crime and criminality committed globally is attributed to the use of drugs.

He said when drug abuse and its illicit use are curtailed in the country, crime would be reduced to its barest minimum.

On this year theme: ‘Listen first’, Bello is of the view that listening to children and youths is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe.

The United Nation General Assembly on December 7, 1987, decided to observe June 26 as the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking to express its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.