Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has declared his intention to contest for the seat of Nasarawa South senatorial zone in 2019 general election.

The governor said he would be contesting on the platform of All Progressive Congress APC.

He made the declaration at the state APC secretariat in Lafia yesterday when he swore in the newly elected state executive officials of the party.

According to Al-Makura, “I have been under pressure by my party men and people from my senatorial zone to represent them at the National Assembly.

“After thoughtful consideration, I Umaru Tanko Al-Makura have accepted to contest for the seat of the southern senatorial zone in 2019.”

Meanwhile, the governor has debunked any friction between himself and Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

According to him, “There is no rift of any kind between me and distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu.”

He also insisted that he would not sponsor any candidate to succeed him neither does he have any anointed candidate to replace him in the next election.

The governor, while calling on the party members not to shiver over insinuation that his party will lose in 2019 election, he said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in comatose even though the heart is still beating, but before 2019 there will be no PDP in the Nasarawa

State.

“My plan initially was that we will convert the PDP state secretariat to APC state office because PDP is finished, but I thought otherwise that how can we occupy such a desecrated, polluted temple as APC office.”

Turning to APGA, Al-Makura said: “APGA is a one man show without even a councillor, so how will anybody be afraid of them in 2019.”