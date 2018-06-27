Peter Uzoho
The federal government has restated its position to support industries
desirous of helping to develop the country’s economy through their
impactful drives.
This is at it lauded Techno Oil Limited for setting up an automated multi-billion naira Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder manufacturing plant at Kajola area of Lagos which is expected to produce no less than 1,000 pieces of gas cylinders per hour to meet its target of five million pieces yearly.
Speaking recently during an inspection visit to the plant, the Deputy
Director, Industrial Development, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade
and Investment, Dr. Francis Alaneme, who led a three-man delegation
from the ministry, said one of the mandates of the ministry was to
encourage and develop such value creation industries.
He stated that one of the ways the ministry lends support to industries
with investments of such magnitude was by way of incentives, waivers
and concessions, noting that a huge investment had been committed in
the sector through the facility.
“It is something that anyone coming here will appreciate, and coming
here, we are ready to support them based on our mandate, and our
mandate is to encourage them, to develop them, to expand them,”
Alaneme said.
He further said: “And where they’ve started operating we ensure that
it is sustained even it entails doing it by incentive, by waivers or
concessions because these are the little ways we can assist industries
to grow.
“Besides, we have policies; we have discussed about our Industrial
Revolution Plan; we also have the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan
(ERGP). All these things are to support industries and to grow
industries. So this kind of facility, what will hinder one from ensuring that they start operation and then employ as many as 50, even it employs five people out of the labour market it means much to this country,” Alaneme added.
However, barring any unforeseen bottlenecks, the company said the
plant which is being constructed by engineers from Turkey would begin
mass production of LPG cylinders by July ending.
“Our plan is to be able to produce at least 1000 pieces of cylinders
per hour and at least five million cylinders per year, that’s the
target and it’s in line with the design capacity of the plant; and
we’re expecting to roll out by July ending,” Vice President, Techno
Oil Limited, Mrs Nkechi Obi said.
“We’re looking at creating about 6000 direct jobs and about 20, 000
indirect jobs from this facility. And in addition to this, all we’re
trying to do is in alignment with the government’s plan to reduce the
use of kerosene and we’re so passionate about achieving this,” Obi
said.
She explained that the company also wants to introduce backward
integration into their operation plan to improve efficiency across the
industrial line.