Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has commiserated with his colleague, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, and the entire people of Plateau over renewed attacks in the state which left many innocent people dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor condemned the attacks and described the killing of children, women and other vulnerable people in Barkin Ladi as “barbaric, inhuman and unfortunate.”

He urged security agencies to arrest for prosecution, the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association who have claimed responsibility over the Plateau killings.

Governor Ortom assured his counterpart, Governor Lalong that Benue will continue to stand with the people of Plateau in prayers until the orgy of violence over the state and other parts of the Middle Belt is brought to an end.