•Orders DIG Operations to relocate to Jos

•Mobilises two helicopters, five APCs, others special units to effected areas

•Police special investigation team commences probe

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris, has expressed concern over the recent killings of innocent people in Barkin-Ladi (Gashishi), Riyom, Jos South Local Government Areas and other flash points in Plateau State.

Idris had also ordered the deployment of the Police Special Intervention Force to restore lasting peace in the affected areas.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Moshood Jimoh, in a statement yesterday said with the intervention to put an end to the crisis, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Department of Operations had been directed to relocate to Jos, Plateau State capital, to coordinate and supervise the operations on ground.

Jimoh said the two Police aerial surveillance helicopters, five Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), three Police Mobile Force Units (PMF), two Counter Terrorism Cells (CTU) and Police Intelligence Unit and conventional police personnel from other states have been deployed in the affected areas in the state.

He disclosed that the police aerial surveillance helicopters and other components of the intervention force were already in the state, saying their arrival in the state had restored peace and prevented further attacks in the affected areas.

In the same vein, Jimoh said the police IG had directed the Commissioner of Police in charge IG monitoring Unit to lead the Police Special Investigation Team to the affected areas and other flash points in the state.

He said the investigation team comprises the Intelligence Response Team ( IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and the Technical Platforms, adding that the team is to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation into the killings and promptly apprehend those responsible.

The Force PRO listed the Police Special Intervention Force to include personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) , detachment of Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), Conventional Policemen, Special Anti-robbery Squads.

Jimoh stated that the teams that had started arriving in the state are already working in synergy with the Plateau State Police Command to ensure that peace and normalcy restored are sustained in the affected areas and other flash points in the state.

To achieve success in this operation, Jimoh said the team would be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandates; police standard operations procedures and rule of engagement will be fully adhered to.

According to him, “The Police Special Intervention Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on the affected areas by the state government. The personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force will carry out 24 hours surveillance and patrol; stop and search of vehicles and suspected locations and hideouts of the assailants.

“The team will also engage in continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest promptly those responsible for the killings and nip in the bud any further attack, attempt to attack or cause any form of violence that can lead to killings and other criminalities in the affected areas.

“The deployment of the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable settlements, government and private infrastructures and facilities in all the affected areas and other flash points in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman has also called on “traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, youth groups, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians to prevail on their subjects, adherents/followers, children and wards to support the personnel of the special intervention force in the discharge of their responsibilities, and implore them to allow police investigation and the law to take it full course, and not resort to reprisals and counter attacks.