Access Bank has emerged winner at the Nigerian HealthCare Excellence Award (NHEA) for ‘Outstanding CSR Health Project of the Year.’ The awards ceremony which took place in Lagos recently, according to a statement from the bank, was presented to Access Bank in recognition of its contribution to sustainable health projects and its progress and commitment to embedding sustainability in its business operations whilst driving sustainable development across communities it serves.

NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources in Partnership with Anadach Group. The annual NHEA is organised to recognise and commend organisations that have made laudable contributions towards the growth and development of the Nigerian health care sector.

The focus of the award is to recognise excellence in healthcare delivery and also suggest policy framework for achieving global standards of healthcare across Nigeria while encouraging market leadership and inspirational performance.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, its Head, Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, said: “Through our strategic investment in health as part of our commitment to impacting the lives of people in communities around us, we have been able to address key health challenges like Malaria, HIV and AIDS, Cancer, Tuberculosis amongst others. The Bank leads change, by influencing transformation, not just in the financial sector but the entire value chain it operates and serves.”

She added that “over the past 10 years the Bank has remained committed to driving Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable best practices, supporting society’s goals by investing in the areas of arts, education, environment, sports and health.”