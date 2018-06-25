The Nigeria police has deployed Special Intervention Force led by a Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, to restore peace to troubled Plateau State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said on Monday in a statement that the special force had been mandated to restore lasting peace to troubled Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South Local Governments where scores of people were killed at the weekend and other flash points.

The special force is backed up with two helicopters, five Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), three Police Mobile Force Units (PMF), two Counter Terrorism Cells (CTC) and Police Intelligence Unit.

The Special Intervention Force also includes personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), detachment of Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), conventional policemen, and Special Anti-Robbery Squads.

Members of the team have started arriving in Plateau State and working in synergy with the state Police Command to ensure that the peace and normalcy restored are sustained in the affected areas and other flash points in the state, he said.

Moshood said that the police have also deployed special investigation teams comprising the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and the Technical Platforms.

The team, led by Commissioner of Police of the IG Monitoring Unit, is to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation into the killings and promptly apprehend those responsible.

“To achieve success in this operation, the team will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandates, police standard operations procedures and rule of engagement will be fully adhered to.

“The Police Special Intervention Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on the affected areas by the Plateau State Government.

“The personnel of the police special intervention force will carry out twenty four hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search of vehicles, and suspected locations and hideouts of the assailants.

“The team will also engage in continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest promptly those responsible for the killings and nip in the bud and prevent any further attack, attempt to attack or cause any form of violence that can lead to killings and other criminalities in the affected areas.

“The deployment of the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable settlements, government and private infrastructures and facilities in all the affected areas and other flash points in the state.

“The police appeal to traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, the youth groups, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians to prevail on their wards and followers to support the police.

“You are hereby called upon to prevail on your subjects, adherents/followers, children and wards to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their responsibilities,” it said.

The police implored leaders to allow police investigation and the law to take its full course, and not resort to reprisals and counter attacks.

According to the statement, “Members of the public in the affected areas, other flash points or in any other location in the state in distress or with information to the Police Special Intervention Force and the investigation team can use the following numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.’’

The massive deployment of men and material was carried out by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, who is troubled by the recent killings of innocent people in Barkin Ladi (Gashishi), Riyom and Jos South.

The mayhem of June 23 and 24, 2018 resulted in the loss of several innocent lives and properties.(NAN)