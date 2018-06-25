The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Plateau State has condemned the recent killings in the state and called for community Joint Task Force (JTF) as a preventive measure.

The Director of NOA in Plateau, Mr Bulus Dabit, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Jos.

He said it was important for the public to realise that the community played a critical role in ensuring peace through reporting early warning signals.

“Community JTF will be a panacea for the killings in Plateau. It can work within the regulations of the state security apparatus, Operation Rainbow.

“The organisation should train the youths and deploy them to communities to protect lives in their area of jurisdiction,” he said.

The director said that countries like Afghanistan also adopted the measure to address insurgency and was yielding effective results.

Dabit expressed worry that insurgents attacked innocent children and women hiding under the pretence of farmers and herdsmen clashes.

He called on Plateau residents to live in peace as it was a criterion for rapid development in the area.

President Muhammadu Buhari had vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors of the crime were brought to justice.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mr Terna Tyopev, had said 86 deaths were recorded while six persons were injured.

The attacks were on 11 communities in Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and some communities in Bokkos council which started on Friday.

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed on Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South councils to restore peace in the various communities. (NAN)