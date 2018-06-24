Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally yesterday in Bulawayo, his spokesman said, adding that he had been taken to safety after the incident.

But one of two Vice Presidents, Kembo Mohadi was injured, according to The Zimbabwe Herald. Mohadi suffered leg injuries in the bomb blast. The Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was also injured, Herald said.

There were two other senior Government officials that were also affected, who have been admitted to the hospital. But the newspaper did not give their names.

According to the Herald, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also reported to be safe.

Presidential spokesman Mr. George Charamba said: “President Mnangagwa has not been injured and is at Bulawayo State House. Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public. There have been multiple attempts on the President’s life over the past five years.”

The Sunday Mail said several security personnel attached to VIPs were also injured

Images broadcast on Zimbabwean TV showed scenes of chaos and medics fighting to save those wounded by the blast at the White City stadium in the country’s second city Bulawayo.

“The president was evacuated successfully. He is at state house in Bulawayo,” said Charamba. “We suspect it’s an explosion, certainly it was close to the VVIP stage.”

Mnangagwa had been in the city to campaign for votes ahead of nationwide elections due on July 30. They are the first polls since veteran leader Robert Mugabe was ousted following a brief military takeover in November last year, after 37 years in power.

It will be a key test for Mnangagwa, who succeeded the long-serving autocrat Mugabe seven months ago, and remains untested at the ballot box. He has pledged to hold free and fair elections as he seeks to mend international relations.