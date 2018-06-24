Govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew

By Seriki Adinoyi on Jos

The peace of Plateau was again shattered on Saturday and Sunday following a gale of attacks by suspected Fulani on three local government areas of Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South, resulting in the death of many people.

The development has forced the state government to impose a dust-to-dawn curfew on the three restive local government areas. This is even as the state Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, who was in Abuja to attend the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Convention was forced to cut short his stay at the convention to return to his troubled state.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Rufus Bature, noted that following the unrest, the state government has imposed the curfew on the affected local governments.

The villages attacked included GindiAkwati, Ruku, Kura, Rapps, Kinshan, Gengere, Heipang, and GanaRopp.

Speaking, the President of Gashish Development Association (GDA), Mr. Francis Chung, said the attackers, who wore masks, swooped on the people at about 11 pm on Saturday and shot sporadically at the villagers killing 139 persons.

Corroborating Chung’s claim, the member representing Barkin Ladi in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Peter Gyendem, described the situation as worrisome. He said over 150 persons were killed.

An eyewitness that narrowly escaped in GanaRopp village, near Bethany Christian Academy, Mr. Joshua Gwom said a clergy, Rev. Musa of the Assembly of God’s Church, his wife and granddaughter were all hacked to death by the attackers.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Mr. Sam Gordons, said over 150 persons were killed in about nine villages attacked.

Describing the killings as pathetic, and an attempt at genocide and ethnic cleansing, Godons said President Mohammadu Buhari can stop the killings by the Fulani herders if he really wishes to do so, seeing that he is the patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

But many considered the attack as a reprisal seeing that the Fulani had on Friday lamented that their five kinsmen travelling with cows from Kara market were missing after an attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Terna Tyopev, who also confirmed the attacks, however said 11 people were killed.

The Media Officer of the Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau, Major Umar Adam, said: “We are still at the scene of the attacks; we will get back to you on the actual casualty figure as soon as we are done.”