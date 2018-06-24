President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has dedicated the Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Iceland at the FIFA World Cup on Friday to President Muhammadu Buhari, while reiterating his well –known position that the Super Eagles will dazzle the world at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

“The NFF dedicates this win to President Muhammadu Buhari for his massive support and fatherly role to the NFF and the national teams. Our President has created a conducive environment for football to thrive.

“I also want to specially appreciate the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and members of the presidential delegation led by the Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung and including the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola and our IOC Member, Engineer Habu Gumel.”

The NFF supremo also expressed appreciation to senators and members of the House of Representatives who are in Russia supporting the team, as well as major stakeholders, including former NFF Presidents and General Secretaries, Nigeria legends including Chief Olusegun Odegbami who gave a stirring pep –talk to the team before the match, former Super Eagles’ coach Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and other prominent Nigerians who watched the game in Volgograd.

“I appreciate the hard work and passion of my colleagues on the NFF Board over the years, the commitment and loyalty of members of the NFF Congress, the dedication of NFF management and staff, and other stakeholders include club owners and our army of media representatives who are here in Russia. I want to assure everyone that Friday’s win over Iceland only signalled the beginning of great tidings in Russia.

“I have always believed this would be a great World Cup campaign for Nigeria. We have the team that can do it and this was proved again on Friday.

“It is important that every Nigerian continues to support the team with prayers. This squad is capable of going far in the tournament to make Nigeria and Africa proud.”