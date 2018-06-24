The chairman of the All Progressives Congress national convention committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, has announced the results of the elections into national offices which began on Saturday and ended in the early hours of Sunday.

Some of the newly elected leaders announced on Sunday evening are: Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary; Nduka Ayongo, ex-officio South-south; Aminu Tumnaga, zonal woman leader; Blessing Onuhua, zonal woman leader South-east; David Okumba, zonal secretary South-south; Zuera Bakare, zonal woman leader North-west; John Uwede, zonal secretary South-east; Timothy Amah, zonal organising secretary South-east; and Femi Ibedeyi, zonal organising secretary South-west.

Others are Ade Fadileri, zonal organising secretary South-south; Shuaibu Abdulrahman, zonal organising secretary North-east; Gabriel Osuori, zonal youth leader South-south; Onyeka Osimeka, zonal youth leader South-east; Laoke Olanrewaju, zonal youth leader South-west; Abubakar Sa’adu, zonal youth leader North-west; and Kasim Bello Maigari, zonal youth leader North-east.

The newly elected leaders also include Afeez Bolaji, deputy national youth leader; Abubakar Shuaib, national youth leader; Salamatu Umar, national woman leader; George Mohgalu, national auditor; Sunday Chukuma, deputy national financial secretary; Adamu Fanda, national treasurer; Ado Oguta, deputy legal adviser;

Hillary Ekpe, national vice-chairman South-south; Emmanuel Omachukwu, national vice-chairman South-east; Inuwa Abdulkadir, national vice chairman north west; Isah Mabuchu, deputy national auditor; Mustapha Salisu, national vice chairman northeast; Lawal Shuaibu, deputy national chairman North; and Emma Ebediro national organising secretary.

Earlier of Saturday , 26 party leaders were elected unopposed, including former governor Adams Oshiomhole who emerged as the national chairman.

Details later…