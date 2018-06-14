Tecno Spark 2 Launched in Lagos

Tecno Mobile has launched the second version of the Tecno Spark series called Spark 2 with Google Android Go.

Speaking at the product launch, the Marketing Manager, Tecno Mobile, Abel Huo, said the mobile device manufacturer was motivated to launch the Spark 2, following the huge success recorded and the increased demand from customers, since the launch of the Tecno Spark series.

He said the Spark 2 was another great smartphone designed for productivity and style, adding that it is not just another camera phone, but one that any smartphone lover with the desire to have an all-in-one tool, should have.

According to Huo, “The Tecno Spark 2 flaunts a 6-inch full HD screen display perfect for viewing photos, watching videos and gaming.

“The 6-inch display is squeezed into a small shell of 5.7mm making the device comfortable to hold. On the camera department, the SPARK 2 offers a brighter camera than its predecessors. The device takes excellent photos even in low light conditions with its 8MP Front + 13MP Rear Bright Camera.

“The F/2.0 wide aperture enables more light to pass through the camera lens, thereby making selfie pictures clear even in low light conditions. The Spark 2 also comes with an improvement in the storage capacity with two variants of ROM and RAM.”

Huo explained that the spark 2 is powered by Google’s Android Go, adding that it is optimized to offer consumers lots of benefits including a smooth and fast experience for devices with 1GB of RAM or even less, and provide new and reimagined Google apps for including Google Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android with enhanced data efficiency.

“In the same vein, 9MOBILE will be extending amazing offers to consumets who purchase the tecno spark 2. These consumers will get 2GB instant bonus, plus 100% bonus on all purchased data plans for the first 6-months after purchase,” he said.

He revealed that they would also get another 50 per cent bonus on all data plans purchased for the subsequent 6-months, and that the lucky winners would have access to an extra 500MB data for daily video streaming for 14 additional days, upon every 1GB data plan purchased.

The PR and Strategic Partnership Manager at Tecno Mobile, Jesse Oguntimilehin explained that the new device comes with a massive powerhouse of 3500mAM battery capacity that can last for at least 24 hours on talk time and three hours on standby time with a new facial recognition security feature.

He added that the new Tecno spark 2 would be available in six amazing colours such as Bordeaux red, midnight black, champagne gold and city blue.