The Police on Wednesday brought Senator Dino Melaye in a magistrate Court in Abuja.
He was brought in on a stretcher by police officers who prevented journalists from coming closer to him.
Security officers stopped vehicular and human movement in the court vicinity.
Melaye was accused of collaborating with suspects arrested for kidnapping, illegal possession of arms and political thuggery in Kogi State.
The senator has, however, denied the allegations, blaming his problems on his state governor, Yahaya Bello.